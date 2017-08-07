Gambia: Two Sentenced for Assauit Causing Bodily Harm

Magistrate Pa Modou Njie of the Bundung Magistrates' Court, last Thursday convicted and sentenced Jariatou Secka and Sheriff Ceesay who were charged with assault.

The two were found guilty following their own guilty plea before the court.

Jariatou Secka was charged with causing one Yama Serge a bodily harm, when she hit her with a wooden handle while Sheriff Ceesay was charged with causing bodily harm to Yama Serge and HujaGai by hitting them with a broken Bottle on 29th May.

Magistrate Njie said he would be considerate since Jariatou and Sheriff did not waste the court time.

He said he would not sentence them but for the interest of justice, Jariatou Secka shall pay a fine of D4000 failure to serve a month in jail and Sheriff shall pay a fine of D2000 failure to serve two months jail term.