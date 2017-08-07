Nigeria: 'Quacks' Who Performed Surgery On Woman Docked

7 August 2017

Two suspected quacks - Adetoun Oyebade, a nurse, and Moses Dada, a health assistant - who allegedly performed a surgery on a woman, who complained of stomach pains, were on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates' Court, Lagos.

The accused - Oyebade, 43, a resident of Fajumo Street, Alakuko, a Lagos suburb, and Dada, 41, who lives in Ifo, Ogun - are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, operating unregistered clinic, impersonation and performing illegal surgery.

The police prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 10 at 12B, Fajumo St., Alakuko, Lagos.

Mr. Ogu said the accused operated an unregistered clinic where they carried out an operation on the complainant, Mrs Sherifat Laws, who had acute stomach pains.

"Oyebade diagnosed that the complainant had appendicitis and told her that the best option is to remove it through a surgery.

"She then called Dada to her 'clinic' to perform the operation. After the operation, the wound refused to heal.

"The complainant was taken to another hospital when her condition became worse," he said.

He said the case was reported to the police and the accused persons were investigated and arrested.

The offences contravened Sections 209, 210, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Taipei Akanni, in her ruling, granted the accused bail in the sun of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 28 for mention.

(NAN)

