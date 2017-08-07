Kenya: Molo, Kuresoi Residents Confident of Peaceful Polls

Residents of Molo and Kuresoi sub-counties in Nakuru are confident Tuesday's elections will be peaceful.

The two areas were among the worst hit during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Residents who spoke to Nation allayed fears of any poll related disturbances this year.

Peter Njoya, a carpenter said there was no reason for alarm this year. "We want things to remain calm because our businesses will be affected in case of violence," he said.

TOO BUSY

He said communities which were at war in 2008 are now on the same political side and therefore have no reason to fight.

Another resident Lucy Nyaboke said residents were too focused on harvesting potatoes and peas to be involved in the skirmishes. "We have been harvesting in the past two weeks and the returns are satisfactory. If people start fighting we will lose our customers and our produce will go bad in the stores," she said.

Unlike in Nakuru town where many people were leaving the town, a spot check by Nation at the matatu stages in Molo and Kuresoi established that there was calm. Fare prices to Kericho, Nakuru and Nairobi counties also, had not been increased, like in Nakuru.

In Kuresoi North it was also business as usual.

Farmers could be seen tending to their maize plantation now near harvesting while boda boda operators, which is main source of transport in the area operated freely.

MP Moses Cheboi said although the area was termed volatile in the past, the region had enjoyed peace in the past decade.

"I have not witnessed any specific issues that may warrant heightened security in the area," he said in an interview.

VOLATILE

He asked the youths to avoid alcohol and any form of drugs during and after the election period.

In a previous interview, Molo deputy county commissioner David Wanyonyi had said the sub-county security committee was concerned about the role of boda boda riders in incitement to violence.

He had directed that no boda boda would be allowed to operate past 11pm. "We are taking no chances," he said.

Security officials in Molo have intensified police patrols in Molo and Elburgon towns.

The two towns have been mapped out as volatile areas that are likely to exhibit chaos during the election process.