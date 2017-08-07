7 August 2017

United States Department of State (Washington, DC)

Africa: U.S. Delegation at 2017 AGOA Forum in Togo

Photo: AGOA Forum 2017
AGOA Forum 2017
By Office of the Spokesperson

Washingtonn, DC — Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs Peter Barlerin will travel to Togo from August 7 – August 10 as part of the delegation led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to attend the 2017 African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum, held August 8-10 in Lomé, Togo.

Established by AGOA law, the annual forum provides a platform for promoting stronger economic ties between the United States and qualifying sub-Saharan African countries that receive enhanced U.S. market access under AGOA. The theme of this year’s Forum is “The United States and Africa: Partnering for Prosperity through Trade.” The Forum begins with events incorporating private sector, civil society, and U.S.-sponsored African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) participants, followed by two days of ministerial plenaries with representatives from the United States and the 38 African beneficiary countries.

Led by U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, the U.S. delegation will include senior officials from the U.S. Departments of State, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, and Transportation, as well as other U.S. government agencies and Congress.

