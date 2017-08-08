8 August 2017

Kenya Elections - Long Queues As Voting Start

Thousands of voters were in queues on Tuesday as early as 5am in most of the polling stations in Uasin Gishu County.
Kenyans started casting their votes Tuesday in an exercise characterized by long queues.

Voting started at 6am in most polling stations where voters started trooping in as early as 3am.

Kirinyaga gubernatorial candidate Martha Karua was among the first people to cast their vote at Mugumo Primary School at 6.19 am. She was accompanied by running mate Gachoki Gitari.

At Kimala Primary School polling station in Taveta constituency, Taita Taveta County, voting started at 6 am without a hitch.

Voting in some polling stations started late.

At Racetrack Primary School polling station in Nakuru, voting started in one stream causing complaints from voters.

The situation was the same at Embakasi Social Hall in Embakasi East constituency.

The Presiding Officer Ronald Odima said some agents arrived late causing the delay.

Voting had not started by 6.30am at Tsunza Primary School polling station in Kinango constituency as voting materials had not yet arrived.

Election observers have also arrived in some polling stations.

The Chairperson of the Commonwealth Observers Group to the Kenyan elections John Mahama and his team arrived at St Moi Avenue Primary School in Starehe constituency, Nairobi at 6.45am.

