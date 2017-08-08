8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: UN Boss Calls for Peaceful Polls in Kenya

Photo: Hilary Mwenda/Capital FM
Thousands of voters were in queues on Tuesday as early as 5am in most of the polling stations in Uasin Gishu County.
By Kevin J. Kelley

New York — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged influential Kenyans to express confidence in the institutions conducting today's elections.

Mr Guterres also called on national leaders to "renew their commitment to credible and peaceful elections."

A UN spokesman added that Mr Guterres emphasised "the importance of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as professional and impartial conduct of law enforcement officials during the elections."

The spokesman said the UN chief has been closely following election-related developments in Kenya and has remained in regular contact with political leaders, the spokesman added.

"The secretary-general calls on all national stakeholders to renew their commitment to credible and peaceful elections, as well as their confidence in the institutions constitutionally mandated to conduct the elections," the statement said.

