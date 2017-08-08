7 August 2017

Nigeria: Aisha Goes Back to UK As Nigerians Expect Buhari's Return

By Isiaka Wakili

The wife of the president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has gone back to the United Kingdom where her husband is on medical vacation.

Staff of the Office of the Wife of the President confirmed to our correspondent today that Mrs Buhari left for the UK on Sunday.

Mrs Buhari had last Thursday returned from London and proceeded to Owerri, the capital of Imo State, where she attended the 2017 August meeting hosted by women in the state.

Some of her staff hinted that there is a possibility that she will return to Nigeria with her husband at a time yet to be officially confirmed.

President Buhari departed for the United Kingdom on May 7 for follow-up consultations with his doctors.

He had assured that he was making progress and would return to Nigeria to resume his duties as soon as his doctors advise.

