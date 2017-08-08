Nigeria: Kidnappers Free Three 'God Is Good' Passengers, Two Others Still Held

The Police in Rivers State said three out of the five passengers of "God is Good" motors kidnapped on Monday morning on the East-West road in Rivers had been released.

The spokesperson of the police command in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt.

Mr. Omoni said five passengers were initially kidnapped from the vehicle.

He said that the bus was en route to Lagos from Port Harcourt when the incident occurred.

He said that the police were "on top of the situation" to ensure that the remaining two passengers were released.

NAN learnt that the incident happened at Emuoha community along the East-West road at 7.30 a.m.

Efforts to speak with the Manager of the Transport Company in the state proved abortive as he was said to have travelled with other management staff to the scene of the incident.

(NAN)