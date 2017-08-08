7 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why They Did Not Take Me to London to See Buhari - Fayose

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has expressed doubts over a report given by some governors who paid a courtesy visit to the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London saying they did not take him along because they knew he would certainly tell Nigerians the correct health status of the President.

Fayose, who was presenting a welcome address at an all-inclusive meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party with other political parties which held at

Ibadan Civic Centre, Agodi Gate, Ibadan Monday, maintained that a sick person who has little or no strength cannot govern Nigeria.

He became sarcastic saying if the President refused to take a bow and leave governance of the populous country, he should be made the "Minister of Foreign Affairs in London" where he is presently recuperating.

Osokomole as he is fondly called said, "Why did they not take me to London. Why didn't they take me there? They obviously knew very well that I would listen to the man and know whether his voice is clear or not. Then, I would be able to tell Nigerians the truth.

'Leadership must come with a certain measure of strength. If you don't have strength, how can you govern the country? So, we need a president that is hale and hearty. If our President doesn't want to go, let him become the Minister of Foreign Affairs in London. These are statements of fact".

Some weeks ago, some governors including governors of PDP controlled states visited the President in London and came back with a report that he would soon come back to the country after the doctor's approval.

