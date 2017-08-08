Nigeria: Suspects in Anambra Church Killings 'Arrested' - Police

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Garba Umar, has said that some suspects have been arrested in connection with Sunday's killings at St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, in the state.

Mr. Umar told journalists on Monday that the number of arrest would not be disclosed so as not to jeopardise ongoing investigation into the massacre of 11 persons by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen attacked the church while Mass was going on. Apart from the dead, 18 others were hospitalised for gunshot injuries.

The commissioner had on Sunday said the attack was an isolated case of feud between two individuals from the same community, adding that the police had contacted some persons who would be useful in the investigation.

Separately, the federal government has promised to unmask and deal decisively with the attackers.

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the pledge in a statement signed by the Director Press in the Ministry, Willie Bassey, on Monday in Abuja.

‎‎The minister condemned "in strongest terms" the killings and assured that all hands will be on deck to bring the perpetrators to justice.

‎Mr. Dambazau commiserated with Gov. Willie Obiano, the Ozubulu community, families who lost their loved ones, the injured, and the entire people of Anambra.

He described the incident as a wicked and cowardly act which the police‎ and other security agencies were working hard to unravel.

Meanwhile, Ikenna Ofodeme, Transition Committee Chairman of Ekwusigo Council, has said that his people were still in shock after the gun attack at the Ozubulu.

Ofodeme told newsmen on Monday in Awka that the trauma among the resident was because the tragedy was not expected as such gruesome attack had never happened in the South-East.

"It was a black Sunday for us; we are still in shock because it has never happened in the South-East. We hear of this type of attack from other parts of the world but it's sad that it happened in my constituency," he said.

He disclosed that he had been part of the rescue operations, adding that 40 worshipers were affected, out of whom 12 persons had died.

The chairman said the dead were nine women, a baby girl and two men.

One of the survivors of the attack, Samuel Ndulue, who got gunshot wounds, was full of thanks to God for sparing his life.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where he is receiving treatment, he said he was gradually coming to terms with what struck him and others.

