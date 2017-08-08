Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Headline Zimfest Live 2017

Award winning musician, Jah Prayzah will headline this year's Zimfest Live festival scheduled for August 17 at the Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury-on Thames, Surrey UK.

The sensational Jah Prayzah is expected to rock the main stage alongside afro-rock fusion band Evicted, Zee Guveya & The Heritage Survival Band, front-man of South African band Just Jinjer, Ard Matthews, dance troupe Ceemunye Project UK and rising 'Zim-stars' Tytan Skhokho and Celscius.

Also expected at the festival are DJ's Alex H, Kelvin Soul Supreme S, Musiq Avenue, Mixolis, Judgement Yard, Nic Fourie, DJ Petite, DJ Kojo, Welly Tee, DJ Field and JP Kairo.

"We are looking forward to hosting a massive outdoor party and bringing people together for an all-day BBQ in the summer sun. Everyone is invited for what we anticipate to be a memorable and fun-filled event," festival organisers, Redcliff MGTsaid.

"There will be entertainment for everyone throughout the day including cultural performances and free mbira lessons for children in a dedicated Kids Zone," they added.

There will also be pop-up stalls featuring a range of food vendors and exhibitors including a legal practitioner, travel specialists, banks, money services and recruitment and shipping companies.

"Many have strong antipodean links and will be able to offer expert advice and access to their services," said the organisers.

Zimfest Live tickets are on sale now at https://www.zimfestlive.com/tickets. Super Early-Bird and Early-Bird tickets sold out in record time but First Release tickets are still available although they'll likely sell out quickly with less than 3 weeks to go until festival day. VIP tickets come with access to a VIP Lounge.