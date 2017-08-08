Kenya: Trio Out to Secure Kenya's Steeplechase Legacy

The trio of World champion Ezekiel Kemboi, Olympic gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto and 2015 Diamond League series winner Jairus Birech are out to safeguard Kenya's legacy in men's 3,000 metres steeplechase in Tuesday's final.

Since Amos Biwott won gold at the 1968 Olympics, Kenyan or Kenya-born athletes have dominated the water and barriers race at all global competitions.

The three are aware of the threat from Olympic silver medallist Evan Jager of USA and Morocco's second-fastest athlete this year, Soufiane Elbakkali, who are out to end Kenya's stranglehold in the event. Kenya will be seeking a sixth straight world title in London.

They are also aware that a clean sweep, or, at worst, the gold medal, will help unify Kenyans on voting day, making them momentarily forget their political party affiliations and be proud to be Kenyan.

Since the 2007 Osaka World Championships, Kenya has won every men's steeplechase title with ease, sweeping the podium places twice in Osaka and in the 2015 Championship in Beijing.

Kenyans have also claimed a 1-2 finish, with Frenchman Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad taking bronze in 2011 and 2013.

Qatar's Saif Saaeed Shaheen (formerly Stephen Cherono of Kenya) is the only person to have tainted Kenya's clean sheet with victories in 2003 and 2005 just after Kenya had in six previous editions. He holds the steeplechase world record.

And Team Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa has remained cautiously optimistic. "The world has not been sleeping and they now know our tricks. They have scientifically assessed our performances on how we scale the barriers," Kirwa said on Monday ahead of the final which will be run at 11.10pm (Kenyan time).

"We have a big battle at hand and we need good planning ahead of the finale."

Kirwa believes the experienced Kemboi, who is seeking to retire in style with his record fifth successive world title, and the youthful Conseslus Kipruto who is seeking to upgrade the silvers he won in 2013 and 2015 with gold, will lift Kenya to glory.

Kirwa noted that Birech, who previously dominated in the Diamond League, winning the 2015 series, will be driven by the hunger for a championship medal.

While Conseslus won his semi-final, Kemboi and Birech progressed to the final as best losers.

"Jager, Elbakkali and Mekhissi look strong but we have to plan well for them. I ran the semi-final in a reserved way but let us wait and see how the race unravels," said Kemboi, the 2004 (Athens) and 2012 (London) Olympics champions.

"It's my prayer to make it again at this venue," explained Kemboi, who vowed to finish at the podium after he was denied bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic for lane infringement.

Conseslus, who is eying victory after finishing second in 2013 Moscow and 2015 Beijing, vowed fight to the end despite carrying an ankle injury.

"It will be a highly tactical final race where the athlete who will be mentally strong and I good shape shall prevail," said Conseslus.

"It will be a sad thing if that legacy is broken in a final where I am one of the contestant."

Birech has vowed to give it the best shot adding that a fast-paced race will favour them against their rivals.

"I won't stay behind unlike before and I feel this is my time despite the show in the semi-finals," said Birech.

"Our opponents are strong but let that not scare us because we are the best."