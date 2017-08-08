Nigeria: Helen, Still Ringing Join Bovi, Basketmouth for Glo Laffta Fest in Ibadan

Nigeria's most celebrated female comic, Helen Paul and fast rising comedy sensation, Still Ringing will this Sunday be joining forces with Nigeria's most celebrated comedians, Bovi and Basketmouth, to thrill the people of Ibadan at Glo Laffta Fest.

It is the second showing of the mega comedy concert in Ibadan. The popular show which has been touring the nation since April was first held at the University of Ibadan, Agbowo on June 11, 2017.

Other comedians billed to entertain at the second edition of Glo Laffta Fest in Ibadan are the On-Air-Personality and stand-up comedian, Osama, and the social media sensation, Mr. Patrick. The comedy concert slated for Jogor Centre is entering its 17th consecutive week.

Nollywood mega stars expected at the comedy show include Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Odunlade Adekola, Victor Osuagwu and Mr. Latin. The show anchors will be the duo of Ebube Nwagbo and Uche Jombo.

"Glo Laffta Fest in Ibadan in June was unbelievable fun. But the residents of this great city should expect an even more explosive show on Sunday," Globacom said in a press statement.

Two of Nigeria's most resourceful comedians, Bovi and Basketmouth, called on Ibadan residents to come to the event venue to laugh away their anxieties and stress on Sunday.

Similarly, the duo of Samuel Ogunrina Ayodeji and Ojo Oladipupo Daniel, who are jointly known as Still Ringing, urged Ibadan residents to look forward to the best of comedy.

"You know us now, just come and let us pass you power like power holding. We will minister to you and you will never remain the same," Still Ringing said.

To attend the Ibadan show, Glo subscribers are expected to use up to N2,000 credit within one month and text LOL with the location name to the short code 240; for example, "LOL Ibadan" to 240. Subscribers who do not meet this criterion but who wish to attend the show are requested to go to the event venue with N2000 to purchase airtime for their own use. They will then be entitled to a ticket.

Other locations the comedy train will touch in the weeks ahead include FESTAC, Suleja, Kano, Anyigba, Lokoja, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Makurdi and Ajah.