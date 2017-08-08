7 August 2017

Nigeria: 'Buhari Where Are You', Say Resume or Resign, Other Groups in Nigeria, London

The protesters, a coalition of civil society groups, marched to the Villa on Monday, demanding that the President either resumes or resigns.

Some hundreds of Nigerians, under the slogans, Resume or resign and "Our mumu don do movement" have commenced what they termed daily sit-out in both Nigeria and London to demand the return or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London for medical treatment of an ailment yet to be disclosed to Nigerians since 90 days now.

The groups who carried placards with inscriptions such as: "Buhari, where are?," "Resume or Resign, Nigerians say enough is enough," "President Buhari, we want to see you," and "We are taking Nigeria back, We must make Nigeria work for us," among others, commence with processions from the Unity Fountain to Aso Rock in Nigeria by 9am and at the Abuja House in London by 11am (UK time).

The Nigerian leg of the protest is led by by Charles Oputa, AKA Charlie Boy; the former director, new media to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and National Co-Ordinator, Foundation for True Freedom and Good Leadership, Prince Deji Adeyanju; Mr. Adebayo Raphael, Publicity Secretary, OurMumuDonDo Movement; Ariyo-Dare Atoye, Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution (CDNDC); and Mr. John Danfulani for Concerned Nigerians among others.

The London leg is led by Comrade Chidi Cali, barrister Bob and several others. Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke among others equally joined the protests.

The groups are demanding the whereabouts President Buhari, his return or resignation and they are equally opining that Nigeria work for Nigerians again.

