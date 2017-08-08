Nigerian Fans Say Bolt Still World's Greatest Athlete As He Retires

Although Jamaica's Usain Bolt could not win his last 100m of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships, some Nigerian athletics enthusiasts say he remains the world's greatest athlete.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justin Gatlin won the London IAAF World Championships' 100m with a time of 9:92secs ahead of Christian Coleman returned 9:94secs for the second position, while Bolt returned 9:95secs.

Bolt, who bows out at the championships which began on Aug.4 and ends on Aug.13, had his Nigerian fans showing their respect on the social media platforms for having scintillated the world for 12 years.

Tony Urhobo, a former Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) President, in his reaction described Bolt as a "'true gladiator" whose memory would linger in the hearts of many fans.

"Still, I hail the great big man who has thrilled us for over 12 years with scintillating performances on the track. He has been a beauty to watch, a true gladiator.

"He has re-defined the Track game in many aspects and in many ways. I am certain he will continue to be under-studied as a research subject for years to come."

Saheed Akinpelu, also an athletics coach, said on his Facebook page to congratulate Bolt: "He will always earn respect even after retirement".

Divine Oduduru, a five-time African Junior Champion, who adores Bolt took to his Facebook saying: "A big congratulations to you, no matter what, you are my hero.

"The king of track, you ended well," said Oduduru who ran alongside Bolt in the 200m semi-finals of the 2016 Rio Olympics." (NAN)