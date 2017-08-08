Rwanda: Four Teams Set for Agaciro Development Fund Tourney

The top four teams in last season's Azam Rwanda Premier League will contest the 2017 Agaciro Development Fund football tournament scheduled for September 9-16.

Rayon Sports, Police FC, APR and AS Kigali will play against each other on a round robin format at Amahoro National Stadium and the team with the most points will be the champion.

Teams will be using this tournament as part of their pre-season training ahead of the 2017/18 season, which starts on September 29.

On the first day, September 9, league champions Rayon Sports will take on Police FC, who finished second, while APR will be up against AS Kigali, who were fourth last season.

On September 13, APR, who finished in third place, will meet Police, Rayon Sports will entertain AS Kigali while on final day September 16, Police FC will face AS Kigali, a match that will be followed by a clash between and archrivals Rayon Sports and APR.

The competitions will be a good test for coaches like Police FC's Innocent Seninga, Eric Nshimiyimana of AS Kigali, Jimmy Mulisa of APR and Olivier Karekezi of Rayon Sports.

Police FC won the inaugural Agaciro Development Fund tournament in 2015 after edging Sunrise FC 1-0 at Amahoro Stadium.

Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports will begin their title defense against AS Kigali on September 29. On September 30, APR FC will meet Sunrise FC while Police will visit Etincelles.

Sept. 9

AS Kigali Vs APR FC

Rayon Sports Vs Police FC

Sept. 13

APR FC Vs Police FC

Rayon Sports Vs AS Kigali

Sept. 16

AS Kigali Vs Police FC

APR FC Vs Rayon Sports