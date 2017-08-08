Kenya: Tough Task Awaits Kiyeng in Women's Steeplechase

Just as is the case in the men's race, the women's steeplechase will be no walk in the park for Team Kenya with huge opposition expected.

World champion Hyvin Kiyeng is under enormous pressure in her bid to defend the title she won in Beijing two years ago, especially with the rise of Olympic champion and world record holder in this event, Bahrain's Ruth Jebet.

Just like her fellow migrant Rose Chelimo who won the women's marathon gold for Bahrain on Sunday, Jebet will be inspired to grab gold for her adopted nation. Kiyeng, who is also the Olympic silver medallist, is optimistic that she will be on the podium.

"I have trained well and I know many will be running looking for me because I'm the defending champion. I want to win back the medal that I brought to Kenya two years ago though I know it's not easy," said Kiyeng.

She added that her prayer is for the whole team of four to qualify for the final which will be on Friday.

"I really want all of us as team Kenya to qualify for the final so that we can do our best and see if we can bag the medals on offer. Running as a team is better than doing it alone," said the Kaptagat-based athlete.

Kiyeng also has a gold medal she won in the 2011 All-Africa Games in Maputo and a bronze medal she bagged in Porto Novo.

Commonwealth champion Purity Kirui is also looking forward to a good run as she sets her eyes on the prize.

"The race will be tough but the best thing is to qualify for the final then we can execute a plan on how to win the medals. My preparation back at home was good and I just want to run my race here," Kirui told Nation Sport.

The athlete, based in Kericho, is also the 2015 Africa Games bronze medallist held in Brazzaville. Another upcoming athlete, Cellphine Chespol, will be trying her luck in the senior championships for the first time after having had a good season so far.

Chespol has so far managed to upstage both Jebet and Kiyeng on the Diamond League circuit.

"I just want to qualify for the final and then I can see what to do from there. It's my first championships and I hope to run well with my compatriots," she told Nation Sport.

Chespol, who ran the fastest time in Eugene, is a form four student at Riruta High School in Nairobi and currently holds the National record.

Beatrice Jepkoech, who finished fourth in the Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, has the same views just like her compatriots of reaching the final.

"We have a strong team yes but the world is working hard to beat Kenya. I'm looking forward to be in the final so that we can plan on how to win medals for our country," said Jepkoech. Since the inception of the category in 2005, Kenya has five medals.