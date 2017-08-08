Rwanda, Tanzania Police Chiefs Discuss Cross-Border Security

Tanzanian police chief Simon N. Sirro arrived in the country yesterday for a four-day official visit that focuses mainly on strengthening existing ties between the two police institutions against cross-border crimes.

IGP Sirro was received at the Rwanda National Police General Headquarters in Kacyiru, by his host, IGP Emmanuel K. Gasana.

The meeting, the third of its kind this year, is in line with the cooperation pact signed in 2012 that seeks to combat cross-border and transnational organised crimes, including drug trafficking and terrorism; building capacity to respond to emerging crimes, prevention and management of disasters, and ensuring security along the Central Corridor.

IGP Gasana said Heads of State of the two countries have defined the pace of cooperation.

"What remains and the task at hand now is how we fast-track our cooperation in the policing journey," IGP Gasana said.

"These engagements manifest the will of our leaders to work together to translate their vision into our missions."

He outlined capacity building, especially through training, exchange of best practices and criminals, embracing technological development as well as taking a tough stand against drug trafficking, as areas of focus.

"The need to maintain homeland security in our countries goes with development. We need to strengthen our cooperation to facilitate development and the wellbeing of our people," he said.

Sirro said increased production and exports from the two countries depends on security, which attracts investment and facilitates development.

"We are gathered here for one thing; security of our people. The transitional flow of people, trade capital and ideas have become larger, and brought many benefits to citizens," IGP Sirro said, calling for cross-border coordinated efforts, sharing of information and joint operations to protect citizens against threats.

The pact highlights major areas of cooperation including exchange of information on criminals, expertise, and joint training

The two forces have exchanged training programmes, engaged in joint disaster response - in particular when Rwandans were involved in a fatal accident in Tanzania a few years back - as well as study tours conducted in Tanzania by police students.

Sirro later toured various RNP facilities, including Isange One Stop Centre - that offers free medical, legal and psycho-socio services to victims of GBV and child abuse -, the Regional Centre of Excellence of GBV and Child Abuse, and Police Training School Gishari.