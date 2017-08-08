Uganda: Ex-UBC Boss Kihika Granted Bail

Kampala — The Anti-Corruption Court on Monday granted bail to the former managing director of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), Mr Paul Kihika who is facing charges of embezzlement and causing financial loss of about Shs33 million to the corporation.

Unlike last week when he appeared in court without any legal presentation, Mr Kihika was represented by Mr Jotham Mugarura who informed court that it was his client's constitutional right to get bail, adding that he has a fixed place of abode and substantial sureties.

"This court is granting you bail on condition that you pay Shs3.5 million cash. Deposit your passport with court, and your sureties should sign a noncash bond of Shs30 million to ensure that you return to court," trial Grade One Magistrate, Ms Pamella Lamunu ruled before adjourning the case to September 4.

Mr Innocent Aleto, the prosecutor, told court that between May and August 2014 in Kampala while working as acting managing director of UBC, Mr Kihika stole over Shs33 million belonging to the corporation.

Prosecution further states that in the same period, Mr Kihika knowing or having reasons to believe that the same would cause financial loss to UBC, he received Shs33 million for an official trip to China but did not travel.

Mr Aleto informed court that investigations into Mr Kihika's case are still on going.

Mr Kihika is likely to face more charges and the amount of money also could grow bigger if the investigations are concluded.

He is being investigated in another case involving Shs3.6 billion in connection with a UBC-Airtel sponsorship deal to air the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Police are also investigating him for alleged embezzlement, abuse of office, false accounting, causing financial loss and conspiracy to commit a felony while executing the UBC-Airtel deal between 2013 and 2014.