Namibia: Ministry Defends Special Registration for Expatriates

The works ministry has defended its decision to favour Zimbabwean expatriates as part of their diplomatic responsibility, and that it will save government money spent on external consultants.

The ministry's permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann said he does not believe Namibia has enough local quantity surveyors and architects to fill the gap of the expatriates.

"If there are those with more than seven years experience, then I want a list of their names," Goeiemann said.

He made these comments at a press conference yesterday which was called to discuss an article in The Namibian regarding the exemption of Zimbabwean architects and quantity surveyors from certain registration requirements.

Goeiemann reiterated at the briefing which was also attended by quantity surveyors and architects that the works minister did not err in directing the Namibia Council of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (NCAQS) to exempt 29 Zimbabwean expatriates from registration procedures.

The ministry's spokesperson, Julius Ngweda, said with the registration, the expatriates will be coordinating projects, check consultant fee accounts, check and approve technical documentation, including drawings, bills of quantity and engineering specifications.

They will also be adjudicating on contractual issues like extension of time, penalties and variation orders on ongoing projects.

"The ones assigned to the design office will assist in preparing feasibility study reports, prepare technical documentation for projects, and carry out supervisory duties and contract administration," Ngweda stated.

The spokesperson added that the registration of the expatriates will reintroduce the design office in the ministry, which means more designs will be done in-house as opposed to external consulting.

"This will save money for government," Ngweda said.

He added that the ministry is not wrong in extending certain employment contracts after a five-year memorandum of understanding expired this year as these extensions would be based on performance, and some of the expatriates have not fulfilled their five-year agreements yet.

The memorandum of understanding between Zimbabwe and Namibia, which was struck in 2012, aimed at boosting local technical in-service training and mentorship.

Goeiemann said some of the expatriates only came to the country as late as 2014, and they therefore still have time in the country, despite the MOU expiring.

He could, however, not clearly explain whether the agreement between the two countries was for expatriates to only work in the country from 2012 to 2017, or whether the expatriates could assume employment with government between 2012 and 2017.

Explaining the exemption, the permanent secretary said apart from the registration being tied to the period of employment with government and which will automatically lapse upon expiry of the contract, the specially registered professionals will not be able to open their own firms, be recognised as registered professionals outside government, and will therefore not be able to provide professional services to the private sector.

Defending the employment of expatriates in the ministry, Goeiemann reiterated that he does not believe that Namibia has capacity, hence the need for expatriates.

The ministry said one reason for the exemption is that certain work is not done by the ministry, and this did not allow for the expatriates to, for example, work certain hours which they need to satisfy certain requirements of the registration process.

In a letter sent to then-works minister Erkki Nghimtina on 24 November 2014, the NCAQS wrote that a category of government architects and quantity surveyors be created to identify the expatriate professionals who would be specially registered.

The president of the NCAQS, Kevin McNamara, who also attended the media briefing, said as council, they accepted the proposal for the special registration in 2014 after various consultations with the ministry.

McNamara said several discussions were held, and that they agreed with the permanent secretary that the work of these specially registered expatriates would be regulated by the council.

Speaking to The Namibian, McNamara said while council's regulations will include making sure the expatriates do not do any work outside the employment contracts with the works ministry, they have no control over what projects the professionals will work on within government.

The ministry's explanation, however, did not sit well with some Namibian professionals at the conference.

Although the permanent secretary said the registration was done to fulfill Namibia's duty in the diplomatic agreement, the local professionals said the ministry still did not say what the purpose of registering the expatriates is.

One of the quantity surveyors who did not want to be named said that it is not clear what the expatriates will be allowed to do since they will not be registered.

He added that the ministry needs to tell the industry how a professional who was registered under special arrangements will supervise a professional who has been properly registered.