Malawi Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody Blantyre Water Board (BWB) Kiosk Manager, Francis Baluwa for allegedly defrauding Namiyango Water Users Association (WUA) about K10.7 million.

Baluwa was arrested on Friday by Fiscal police after a thorough investigation unveiled his under dealings including forging signatures and doctoring financial reports and bank statements.

Southern Region police, Ramsey Mushani confirmed the arrest but could not provide more details.

Baluwa according to sourced information forged a signature of Namiyango WUA chairperson, Dorothy House to cash almost 10 cheques amounting to K10,210,000.00.

He also was conniving with the association's administrator, Marble Lemani who has also been arrested, to under-declare daily sales.

Lemani is alleged to have defrauded the association about K3 million.

Police investigations are underway but Baluwa is expected to be charged of fraud, forgery, abuse of office and theft by public servant.