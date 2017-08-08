8 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Officer-in-Charge Demands Bribe From Junior

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

The officer-in-charge for boards at Police General Headquarters allegedly demanded $125 bribe from a female subordinate to facilitate her transfer to the Police Traffic Department.

Inspector Takawira Sigireta (44) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande recently. He was facing charges of criminal abuse of office and was remanded to September 1 on $100 bail.

His bail conditions include reporting every Friday at ZRP Murehwa. He was also ordered to reside at ZRP Murehwa camp and not to interfere with investigations.

The court heard that Sigireta's duties included convening boards of inquiry, suitability, desertion, general and trial for police officers.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in September last year, Sigireta approached Sibongile Nyadundu, who is a sergeant.

The court heard that Nyadundu is stationed at ZRP Mashonaland East ICT systems administration. It is alleged that Sigireta advised Nyadundu that he was able to facilitate her transfer to the national traffic section and allegedly demanded a $125 bribe.

The court heard that on September 28, Nyadundu's husband, Tapiwa Munamato - who is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army - made a ZimSwitch Instant Payment Interchange Technology (ZIPIT) transfer of $75 into Sigireta's CABS account.

The following day he made another transfer of $50 through EcoCash to Sigireta's mobile number.

It is alleged that Sigireta failed to facilitate the transfer as promised and Munamato reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

ZACC referred the matter to the police, leading to Sigireta's arrest.

Zimbabwe

Govt Freezes Retrenchments

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has frozen the rationalisation exercise in the public service which sought to cut… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.