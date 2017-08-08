The officer-in-charge for boards at Police General Headquarters allegedly demanded $125 bribe from a female subordinate to facilitate her transfer to the Police Traffic Department.

Inspector Takawira Sigireta (44) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande recently. He was facing charges of criminal abuse of office and was remanded to September 1 on $100 bail.

His bail conditions include reporting every Friday at ZRP Murehwa. He was also ordered to reside at ZRP Murehwa camp and not to interfere with investigations.

The court heard that Sigireta's duties included convening boards of inquiry, suitability, desertion, general and trial for police officers.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in September last year, Sigireta approached Sibongile Nyadundu, who is a sergeant.

The court heard that Nyadundu is stationed at ZRP Mashonaland East ICT systems administration. It is alleged that Sigireta advised Nyadundu that he was able to facilitate her transfer to the national traffic section and allegedly demanded a $125 bribe.

The court heard that on September 28, Nyadundu's husband, Tapiwa Munamato - who is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army - made a ZimSwitch Instant Payment Interchange Technology (ZIPIT) transfer of $75 into Sigireta's CABS account.

The following day he made another transfer of $50 through EcoCash to Sigireta's mobile number.

It is alleged that Sigireta failed to facilitate the transfer as promised and Munamato reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

ZACC referred the matter to the police, leading to Sigireta's arrest.