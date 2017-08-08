8 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Fined $200 for Pointing Gun At Ex-Workmate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

An Epworth man was yesterday fined $200 for pointing a gun at his former workmate whom he accused of spreading rumours that he was promiscuous.

The court heard that the workmate told Dickson Kajamatimba's wife that he had several girl- friends. Kajamatimba (30) through his lawyer, Mr Tungamirai Muganhiri, told Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta, that he regretted his actions.

"He embarrassed himself and his wife whom he was trying to protect. He pulled the gun out of anger," said Mr Muganhiri. "He confronted the rumour-mongers and a scuffle ensued leading him to pointing his firearm at him. The rumour caused marital problems."

In aggravation, Mr Oscar Madhume said Kajamatimba's gun was registered for cash in transit but he used it to resolve disputes. In passing sentence, Ms Sabarauta said the gun was not to threaten people.

"Pointing a firearm is not a way of settling squabbles. There is an increase in crimes that lead to murder after people fail to control their emotions," she said.

She ordered Kajamatimba to pay the fine or spend four months in jail. He was sentenced to an additional six months, which were wholly suspended for three years.

Mr Madhume said on July 19 this year William Malunga, a Koala Park Butcheries employee, was cutting meat when Kajamatimba stormed the place.

He was holding a fan belt while his registered Taurus revolver 38 Special (similar to the one in the picture) loaded with five rounds was on his waist. A scuffle ensued and Kajamatimba pointed the gun at Ma- lunga.

Other employees managed to disarm him. The gun was seized and handed over to the police.

Zimbabwe

Development Bank of Southern Africa to Fund SADC

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has pledged to invest at least two percent a year out of the 100 billion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.