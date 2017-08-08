An Epworth man was yesterday fined $200 for pointing a gun at his former workmate whom he accused of spreading rumours that he was promiscuous.

The court heard that the workmate told Dickson Kajamatimba's wife that he had several girl- friends. Kajamatimba (30) through his lawyer, Mr Tungamirai Muganhiri, told Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta, that he regretted his actions.

"He embarrassed himself and his wife whom he was trying to protect. He pulled the gun out of anger," said Mr Muganhiri. "He confronted the rumour-mongers and a scuffle ensued leading him to pointing his firearm at him. The rumour caused marital problems."

In aggravation, Mr Oscar Madhume said Kajamatimba's gun was registered for cash in transit but he used it to resolve disputes. In passing sentence, Ms Sabarauta said the gun was not to threaten people.

"Pointing a firearm is not a way of settling squabbles. There is an increase in crimes that lead to murder after people fail to control their emotions," she said.

She ordered Kajamatimba to pay the fine or spend four months in jail. He was sentenced to an additional six months, which were wholly suspended for three years.

Mr Madhume said on July 19 this year William Malunga, a Koala Park Butcheries employee, was cutting meat when Kajamatimba stormed the place.

He was holding a fan belt while his registered Taurus revolver 38 Special (similar to the one in the picture) loaded with five rounds was on his waist. A scuffle ensued and Kajamatimba pointed the gun at Ma- lunga.

Other employees managed to disarm him. The gun was seized and handed over to the police.