8 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Major Roads in Jhb Blocked By Protesters Ahead of No Confidence Vote

Tagged:

Related Topics

Major roads in the Johannesburg area were blocked with burning tyres and rocks on Tuesday morning ahead of the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said major highways and roads were affected in Soweto, Turffontein, Braamfontein and Hillbrow.

"The protest are said to be linked to the motion of no confidence [in Zuma]."

JMPD could not immediately confirm if the protesters were for or against President Jacob Zuma.

The blockades were causing major traffic jams across the city.

The debate and vote of no confidence in the country's controversial president is expected to start at 14:00 on Tuesday.

Marches for and against Zuma are expected to be held outside Parliament in Cape Town, along with other major cities in the country.

Source: News24

South Africa

Will They, Won't They? - ANC MPs Brace for #noconfidence Day

It's D-day for President Jacob Zuma and the motion of no confidence against him, and all eyes will be on African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.