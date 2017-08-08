7 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: CBN Boosts Forex Market With $195

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday boosted the Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market by 195 million dollars intervention in three segments of the market.

Mr Isaac Okorafor, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of CBN, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said "in the wholesale segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market, the bank auctioned 100m dollars and also intervened in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with 50 million dollars.

"The invisible segments was also offered 45 million dollars intervention.

Okorafor reaffirmed the CBN's commitment to sustain liquidity in the market to ensure that genuine requests for FOREX were met as well as improve liquidity and flexibility in the market.

The intervention in the new week followed the major intervention last week of 462,336,426.74 million dollars.

About 267 million dollars was offered for the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), while 100 million dollars was offered as wholesale interventions.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) forex window got 50 million dollars while 45 million dollars was offered for the invisibles which included Business/Personal Travel Allowances, tuition and medical fees.

Okorafor said the leadership of CBN was upbeat with the positive impact its current foreign exchange management was having on the manufacturing sector, agriculture and economic activities across the country.

He also reiterated the CBN governor's desire to achieve stability and ultimately ensure convergence of rates in the market.

Meanwhile, the naira hovered at between N361 and N362 to the dollar in the BDC segment of the market over the weekend.(NAN)

Nigeria

Osinbajo - Investors Who Fail to Invest in Nigeria in 10 Years Will Miss Out

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday persuaded Nigerians in Diaspora to take advantage of the numerous opportunities… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.