8 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sanef Takes BLF's Mngxitama to Court

The High Court in Johannesburg will on Tuesday hear arguments why the BLF and its leader should be found in contempt of an order preventing it from intimidating journalists.

On July 7, the court granted an order to the SA National Editors' Forum and 11 journalists, interdicting Black First Land First and Andile Mngxitama from harassing, threatening, intimidating, or coming to the homes of any of these journalists, or from threatening them on social media.

Sanef brought the urgent application after Mngxitama and BLF members tried to enter a Daily Maverick event, "The Gathering," at the Cape Town International Convention Centre last week Thursday. Security guards stopped them.

On July 27, BLF members disrupted a discussion about state capture at an event hosted by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, in Braamfontein.

On June 29, BLF members protested against "fake news" outside the home of Tiso Blackstar Group editor-at-large Peter Bruce.

On Monday, 26 BLF members appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of public violence and trespassing. In July last year, they forced their way into former public protector Thuli Madonsela's offices and demanded to speak to her. That matter was postponed to November.

South Africa

