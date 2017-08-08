8 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chakwera Backs Malawi Govt Over Mega Water Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera has thrown his full weight behind the controversial US$400 million Lake Malawi water project which government is initiating to end water woes in the Capital City.

In a media interview, Chakwera said the water project is the only lasting solution to the persistent water problems in Lilongwe and surrounding areas.

"We needed the project yesterday. The issues of Area 18 where water was contaminated with human waste is a clear indication that we need the water project," said Chakwera.

His sentiments are however in contrast to the country's donors and some section of civil society who have asked the government to follow all procedures before embarking on the project.

South Africa-based Khato Holdings Limited, through a joint venture of Khato Civils (Pty) Limited and Zambezi (Pty), was contracted by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Malawi Government to install the water pipeline project following a closed tender process involving over six companies and a successful business pitch at the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF).

However, critics, including Kenneth Wiyo, an associate professor at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) who is also a certified registered engineer with over 22 years of experience, have cast doubts on the project implementation.

Lilongwe Water Board chief executive officer Alfonso Chikuni however said if the project is not rolled out soon, all taps in the Capital City would go dry as the water system is obsolete.

Chakwera said the new water project would replace all old water pipes which would ensure that there is no repeat of what happened in Area 18, Lilongwe.

This is a rare moment when Chakwera has agreed with some government policies.

A recent survey shows that he and his Malawi Congress Party are leading in polls ahead of the 2019 general election.

Malawi

Blantyre Water Board Boss Up For Fraud

Malawi Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody Blantyre Water Board (BWB) Kiosk Manager, Francis Baluwa for allegedly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.