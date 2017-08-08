Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli in Korogwe, launching a Sh4 billion bus stand.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has said that the government will deal mercilessly with contractors who fail to work on government projects according to the law and agreed time frame.

He said this on Monday in Korogwe when launching a Sh4 billion bus stand. Dr Magufuli is in Tanga for a five days working visit.

"This project is among many other projects funded by the World Bank and it has a capacity of handling many buses, has 128 business stalls, all for the development of Tanzanians," he said.

In view of this, he thanked the contractor who was in charge of the construction for doing a quality job and completing the work on time. He cautioned others to do the same or face the wrath of the government.

He said that his government was committed to ensure development reaches to the people and that was why he has initiated construction of a 160km standard gauge railway, purchased planes for the national carrier as well as increased electricity in rural areas through its Rural Electricity Agency (REA) from 30 percent to 45 percent and plans are still underway to expand further.

"People are questioning the country's economic rate, but Tanzania is the fifth fastest growing economy globally and the public needs to understand that we are not poor, but we have tightened loopholes that were being used by a few people to siphon government funds," he said.

He stressed that the funds was now channeled towards free primary and secondary education. He noted that the government has also set aside a total of Sh483 billion as loans for university students who will be enrolled for the 2017/18.