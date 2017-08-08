South Africa: Cape Town Residents Advised to Use Water Sparingly During Hot Weather

The City of Cape Town is urging all water users to reduce their water usage further during the unseasonably hot, dry weather that Cape Town is currently experiencing.

The city said consumption has remained too high, exacerbated by the warmer weather and associated evaporation.

Currently, dam storage levels are at 29.4%, with useable water at 19.4%.

"Consumption is at 632 million litres of collective use per day, this is 132 million litres above the target of 500 million litres. This target has been carefully worked out to ensure that we build up our reserves during winter and that we are carried through to the next winter season," it said.

If demand trends mimic weather or temperature trends, it shows that a significant proportion of consumers are flouting the restriction measures, the city's mayoral committee member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg said.

She added that the city was facing an unprecedented situation. "This drought is far more severe and protracted than anyone foresaw and rainfall probability remains uncertain."

Residents are advised to take two-minute showers, or even showering for less than two minutes.

A reduction of toilet flushes is also advised, she said.

