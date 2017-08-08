7 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Residents Advised to Use Water Sparingly During Hot Weather

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Cape Town is urging all water users to reduce their water usage further during the unseasonably hot, dry weather that Cape Town is currently experiencing.

The city said consumption has remained too high, exacerbated by the warmer weather and associated evaporation.

Currently, dam storage levels are at 29.4%, with useable water at 19.4%.

"Consumption is at 632 million litres of collective use per day, this is 132 million litres above the target of 500 million litres. This target has been carefully worked out to ensure that we build up our reserves during winter and that we are carried through to the next winter season," it said.

If demand trends mimic weather or temperature trends, it shows that a significant proportion of consumers are flouting the restriction measures, the city's mayoral committee member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg said.

She added that the city was facing an unprecedented situation. "This drought is far more severe and protracted than anyone foresaw and rainfall probability remains uncertain."

Residents are advised to take two-minute showers, or even showering for less than two minutes.

A reduction of toilet flushes is also advised, she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Will They, Won't They? - ANC MPs Brace for #noconfidence Day

It's D-day for President Jacob Zuma and the motion of no confidence against him, and all eyes will be on African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.