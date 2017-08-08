8 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: VP Mphoko Opens LOGIC

By Innocent Ruwende

Vice President Phekezela Mphoko has implored local authorities and other public entities to adopt good corporate governance and greater accountability in order to reduce poverty and create wealth among Zimbabweans. Officially opening the Local Government Investment Conference (LOGIC) in Harare yesterday, VP Mphoko said Government economic blueprints demanded sound governance practices.

"The implementation of Zim-Asset is underpinned and guided by the Integrated Results Based Management System and the Ease of Doing Business policy frameworks adopted by Government. These initiatives are complemented by the creation of Special Economic Zones to facilitate investment in all sectors of the economy," he said.

"These programmes demand good corporate governance practices and greater accountability and performance on the part of local authorities and other public entities."

He said Government was fully aware of the local authorities' predicament of the mandate to deliver quality services on the backdrop of a dwindling revenue base.

VP Mphoko applauded local authorities for being resilient in the face of economic challenges.

"Our local authorities have remained steadfast in the face of unprecedented challenges and they are resolute and determined to deliver on their mandates as required by Government and the citizenry," he said.

"I want to encourage councils to be proactive in the pursuit of attracting investment into our local communities."

VP Mphoko said Government would support the introduction of urban tolls to help local authorities to fix their roads, but the funds would be administered under their parent ministry.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, urged local authorities to work closely with universities so that their policies and programmes are informed by thorough research.

"I am happy that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Patrick Chinamasa), who is our key speaker at this conference, agreed to assist the local authorities to recover money that local authorities are owned by the Central Government. I believe that this will cushion the local authorities from the challenges bedevilling local authorities thereby improving service delivery," he said.

