Sudan: '90 Sudanese Fighting for Militants' - Report

Khartoum — The number of Sudanese enrolled in the Islamic State (Da'ash) is recorded at 90 people, including 50 in Syria and Iraq and 40 in Libya. An estimated 70 Sudanese died while fighting for the terrorist group.

These numbers were released by Sudanese authorities on Thursday. The statistics showed that 37 of the killed Sudanese IS fighters are university students.

According to the Director of the Institute of Research and Criminal and Social Studies, Dr Omar Abdallah Suleiman, the intellectual security of students in higher education should be strengthened. Suleiman addressed a deliberative forum which was held on Tuesday at the Sudanese police's headquarters.

He pointed to the "widening circle of terrorism" and the increase in the rate of violence among students. "Especially between 2002 and 2007, and another wave of violence emerged in the period from 2009 to 2016."

Suleiman called for solutions to address the phenomenon, through scientific analysis and research.

A total of 137 Sudanese had joined terrorist groups, and "dozens of Sudanese have died in combat in Syria and Libya," according to the country's Minister of Guidance and Endowments in August 2016.