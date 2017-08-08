4 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Parliament Approves Ministerial Appointments

The Parliament with full vote approved the appointment of three high-level government officials during the urgent meeting held today.

Kebede Chane, former director general of the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA), is assigned as minister of Federal Pastoralist Development Affairs, Tilaye Getu (PhD), former state minister of Education, as minister of Education, and Moges Balcha, former deputy director general of ERCA, is assigned as director general of ERCA.

The appointments came following the vacant positions left by the previous two occupants Kassa Tekleberhan and Shiferaw Tekelmariam (PhD) that were appointed as ambassadors by the President.

