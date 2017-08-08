Photo: The Herald

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa stresses a point to Arda Treck Antelope Estate officials during a tour (file photo).

State minister Kembo Mohadi on Friday inadvertently revealed that one of the major challenges facing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his presidential bid is the problem of "perception".

He was introducing Mnangagwa who was the guest of honour at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics function in Matopos.

Mohadi, after glowingly speaking of the VP, ironically ended his introductory remarks by reminding the gathering about the Midlands strongman's perception problems.

"When some people talk about this man, they just say aaaah ndi vice president vaMnangagwa. There is a lot of history behind this man. I do not want to dwell much on that because I know some of you here have had different perceptions about this man but this is the man. He is my commander," said Mohadi while referring to Mnangagwa who was sitting next to the minister.

The Zanu PF Beitbridge MP also described Mnangagwa as a "visionary leader".

"I left for the struggle at a very tender age as well but he (Mnangagwa) is the man that had a vision for this country that it must be liberated. He never knew that he would be alive when this country got its independence but he had to sacrifice his life for that," said Mohadi.

Mnangagwa, who reportedly leads a Zanu PF faction called Locaste in the fight to succeed President Robert Mugabe has been widely accused of playing an active role in the Gukurahundi massacres which reportedly claimed over 20 000 lives in Matabeleland and Midlands regions.

On his part, Mnangagwa who was the minister of state Security during the 1980's killings has attempted to distance himself from the genocide.

Some people also view Mnangagwa as a ruthless politician sending shivers down spines.