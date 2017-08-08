Ethiopia: There Is So Much We Lose for Not Keeping Your Memoir

opinion

Lots of books have long been written about the brutality of the Nazi's Holocaust but they are no where near to the diary of Anne Frank in terms of providing firsthand information and depicting the reality. Its originality together with its appealing emotions has changed the world's view of autobiography in many ways.

The diary which was born out of fear, repression and long period of hiding did not only tell the story of a single family but did vividly reveal how life was going on during the Nazi era. Anne was not just a graduate of literature nor did she was born to author parents, she was just a little girl that hailed from the destitute Jewish family, who witnessed the brutality of Adolf Hitler, but her book which started as a personal diary, has stood the test of time and appeared to be a living testimony at the centre of Jews' suffering. It is for this reason that many scholars

There is so much we lose for not keeping your memoir

say any list of best-written autobiographies would be incomplete without Anne Frank's 'The Diary of a Young Girl,'

Equally similar, the autobiographies of famous personalities have brought a great impact on different aspects. There are other must read autobiographies ranging from Mahatma Gandhi's 'The Story of My Experiments with Truth' to Nelson Mandela's 'Long Walk to Freedom'.

Writing autobiography has already become the order of the day in many countries. From presidents to movie stars, the first thing they do after retirement is to write their own history or to have their stories written by others.

Unfortunately, except for some people, the life of the great sons and daughters of Ethiopia who did so much to the nation in different ways had passed untold and undocumented either by themselves by others. Only few are available in the shelves and book stores. Besides showing your achievements and life styles, reading autobiography and biography is also a great way to select mentors not just from the living one but from the past.

Autobiography is not only the story of one personality but it could also be a reflection of others' life and unforgettable memories. If written free from personal bias, autobiography apart from giving evidence about oneself, it substantiates great events and incidents from a single person of point of view. Though told from a single stands of views, the setting could help construct history specific happenings, says Worku Belachew graduate of MA in Intellectual History of Africa and Cultural studies.

Writing autobiography is almost construed as a taboo when it comes to Ethiopian culture. It is a wrongly perceived thought that to write about your life is considered to be a sign of self-praise. But there has been some attempts on different times. Emperor Haile Selassie I was the pioneer to write his own history in his "My Life and Ethiopia's Progress'. In spite of other few instances, the life of so many successful personalities have not been documented. These people neither wrote their own history nor did other authors wrote about them.

However, documenting your own history and life have many socioeconomic benefits. It may be used as a primary reference to big events and could be put in place as primary data in the study of particular history. Had the great kings, emperors and other people written their history, the reconstruction and construction of history would have been less likely, said Worku.

The indigenous knowledge including the architectural skills of our forefathers, those who built the Lalibela Rock-Hewen churchs could have been kept, had those involved in such works documented how they came to build these marvelous churches. Had this been the case, we could not have seen the gaps witnessed among generations.

Arguably it is the cultural and other aspects of intangible heritages including the indigenous knowledge of a certain group that brought the most remarkable tangible heritages such as the Laliblea and Axum to existence. Perhaps had we been able to preserve the architectural skills of our forefathers, we would have built other Lalibla-like edifices in numbers. That is why many believe that it is the intangible heritages if documented that give life to heritages into existence. And documentation is the best option available to maintain the indigenous and intangible knowledge of individuals.

In our search for meaning in life, each one of us has a vast amount of experience to draw upon. Our struggles and hardship, along with our achievements and blessings, teach us lessons. It if experience, the strength are part of the reason why one should tell life story.

Haymanot Ezera, is fond of reading autobiographies and biographies. She said as human being we search for new knowledge and philosophies of life styles and perspectives of the world. The easiest way to do so is to read the profile and experiences of others. "These books help us to get insight to alternative ideas and thoughts not just from fictional characters but also from a lived reality" she said.

All people have a story to tell that can enrich others' life through telling their triumphs and struggles. " Sharing your life story will help others identify the core values and beliefs lessons of the successful people hold."

For the writer, documenting own history would help him or her to leave mark commonly known as 'legacy'. When you need to be remembered for the good job you have done and wanted to pass your significant accomplishments to transform others' life, writing autobiography is the best way to do so, she further underlined.

Yet, one should not necessarily be a king or an official or a movie star to write own profile. Each one of us do pass through different paths and life style and writing own story would help other see alternatives to their won life style and experiences.

Looking at someone from a different era, a different background or a totally different set of life experiences will give you new perspective. In truth, most great innovations come from taking an idea from one situation, discipline or industry and adapting it to another. Reading biographies is one great way to do this.