Ethiopia: Keep Walking - Privatizing Diseases

opinion

I like it when it rains at night times. I don't know about you people but I hope my insomniac friends know what I meant to say. The rainy season is not only a productive season but also a time to sleep well with a natural real sleepy sound track, the rain, for people like me. Listening to the rain as it hits the roof dropping from the sky, I would think of my future wife, prosperous life and slowly fall asleep like a baby. But somewhere on the streets, homeless people are awake cursing the rainy season or may be appreciating it or may be asleep and dreaming of a better tomorrow. So, is it wrong to like it when it's raining at night times? Judgment is yours but that is the only time I sleep.

The other nights, when there is no rain, I would think of everything and never sleep a wink. I'd even think of what's wrong with the man, who ate only pepper for lunch, like I don't have my own business to mind. I would think of the increasing population of the city. One question that comes to my mind when I think about the population of Addis Ababa I feel like family planning has no place at all, If not, we wouldn't be this many and continue growing every day.

I would think about a friend of mine who takes too many pills just to sleep and dozen more after he wakes up for his headache. Once I told him that he is not insomniac and he went crazy. Why? I don't know. I guess he felt like I was trying to steal his insomnia. I remember the way he looked at me. It was like a man yelling at his wife who took custody of the kids on the ruling of the court. I could hear the voice in his head saying "How could you try to take my insomnia away from me?"

Speaking of 'his insomnia', I wonder why we human beings incline to take something for granted. We take all the natural resource from the underground and put back less. We speak proudly that we own the planet like the plants and other animal species are just creatures meant for the wellbeing of us. We say my land, my property, my money, my ... everything.

The funniest part is that we even try to privatize disease. Ask someone who repeatedly experienced a painful headache, what's wrong, when he is not feeling well. He would surely say "Uh my headache is killing me."

These days if we don't take care of our life style we all end up saying "my stroke, my diabetes, my hypertension etc".

But the sense of claiming ownership to everything and even worse to disease is a symptom that our selfish nature is outraging and we need to do something about it. Did you see? I even said ... our selfish nature and I'm still trying to own the thing I thought is bad.

Anyways this and many other that I'm thinking of when I don't sleep at night as insomniac. Even though what we think of could be different, there are so many who are living with the problem. Scholars say that insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder and it's usually the main reason people look for sleep remedies. There are varieties of causes but the most common are stress, anxiety, depression, excessive intake of stimulants, medication, allergies and respiratory problems, nocturia (a disturbance caused by frequent urination and constantly getting up to use the bathroom), and chronic pain.

In order to treat sleeping problems doctors could advise prescription drug but don't you think the natural ways are preferable?

For instance one day I was walking back home from my office and suddenly a dog came out of nowhere chased me for a long distance. In the middle of this I was tired and stopped running. I thought the dog would bite me but he didn't he was just playing. I was so mad that I made a coward out of myself for a dog. But I've also learned an important lesson, that physical exercise could be one remedy for sleeping problem, after I fall asleep that night like I never did before.