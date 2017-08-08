Ethiopia: Safety & Security Expo to Be Held in Addis

Ethiopia Safety & Security Expo (ESSE), the first of its kind in the country, is due to take place in Addis Ababa at the UN-ECA Conference Hall, from August 24 - 26.

Several renowned international companies that are engaged in security and safety industry will take part in ESSE, hence bringing state-of-the-art safety and security technologies. Some 30 international companies have already confirmed to attend the expo.

"The expo will enable us to assess the situation of industry, the technologies we adopted so far, and their limitations," Bezuayehu Kassahun, Managing Director of ESSE told The Ethiopian Herald.

"We are working in joint venture with two giant international companies, Securex, the South Africa security expo and Eficex, UK security expo," he said.

The two security expos were held on May 30, in South Africa and from June 20-22 in London UK. The latter, according to Bezuayehu, was a big expo where 1060 security companies took part from across the globe. "During the UK security expo, we signed Memorandum of Understanding to organize the Ethiopian Safety & Security Expo here in Addis," he said. "We gained a lot of experience from the expo and we want to bring that experience here to Ethiopia."

At the Ethiopian expo, besides panel discussions on the issue, there will be demonstration of state-of-the-art safety and security technologies. "We need expertise knowledge," he said adding "besides the industry does not have adequate awareness about what is going on in Ethiopia. So the Ethiopian expo is a big opportunity for security companies to get to know Ethiopia."

Federal Police, INSA, National Security Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ethiopian Airlines are the major stakeholders of the expo.

The major objective of the expo is mainly to raise awareness on the issue of safety and security, promote state of the art technologies, and assess the situation of safety and security in Ethiopia.

There is a rising demand for state-of-the-art safety and security technologies in Ethiopia particularly by museums, national and regional palaces, banks, industrial zones, hotels, buildings and various government institutions that are willing to adopt cyber security technical equipments, CCTV camera, motion sensor, volt doors, access control through figure prints, and the likes.

The fire quality rating, which was adopted recently, has created better awareness about safety and security on the side of hotels, buildings and industry zones.