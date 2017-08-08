Ethiopia: Due Attention to Save Ethiopia's Largest Lake

Experts concerned over the 'disproportionate response' given to save Lake Tana that came under encroachment by water weed, dubbed as hyacinth in what they described the situation as large scale.

There has been huge public outcry via social media calling for immediate intervention. Currently the nearby farmers are suffering from the spread of the weed. It has led to loss of crop and fish production.

"Unless we double the ongoing efforts, the weed might pose risk of getting the lake dried out . says Dr. Assefa Derebe Soil and Water Conservation Expert and Director of Amhara State Agriculture Bureau . " On the other hand the weed also has impact on biodiversity"

Failing to respond urgently and strongly is what allowed the weed to expand its foothold on surface of Lake Tana. The federal government should assist the efforts of the state.

Hyacinth, is not a new phenomenon; It has previously appeared in neighboring countries and decimated by man-made solution. If responded well, it would be eliminated easily.

Dr. Birru Yitaferu State Agricultural Research Institute Director General and Soil Science Senior Expert remembers

Years ago , the Lake was invaded by the weed, but due to effective interventions, close to 95 percent of it was successfully eliminated. However, the efforts were short-lived where it later resurrected and prevailed at a wide range.

Currently, five districts including Ebinat and Dembiya have fallen under the massive impact of the weed while the harbor farmers and fishermen are still working manually to clear the hyacinth..

According to Dr. Birru, currently 22 thousand hectare of land has been cleared with two thousand remaining. However he feared the weed might spread again in this summer unless continued efforts are put in place . "Especially importing machinery that could chop and grind the hyacinth is significant as an instant measure."

As the impact of the invasive weed is critical, the federal government and other organizations should give the needed attention to curb the problem, he states.

"It may take five to six year of jobs to get rid of this hazardous water weed. Currently the elimination program is led by the state environment conservation bureau that has extra responsibilities. But the elimination task ought to be monitored by organization solely mandated with conserving the Lake."

In this case, the establishment of Charity Organization for Integrated Tana Basin Development is a promising beginning.

Organization is engaging on short-term and long-term conservation activities of the lake says organization Chairperson Dr. Dessalegn Chanie.

Various local and international water conservation professionals are joining hand with the organization to curb the alarming problem, he says.

He also believes that the endeavor of Bahir Dar and Gondar universities might ease the elimination difficulties through providing machinery that would chop and grind the weed calling the federal government to make financial and technical support.

"Ethiopian water experts have submitted a letter requesting UNESCO to assist ongoing effort.

Recent study conducted by FAO indicates that 19 million dollar is required to bring the weed to an end once and forever, he notes. But so far, only little amount has been secured.

Ethiopian Institute of Biodiversity Genetic, Resource Access and Benefit Sharing Director Ashenafi Ayenew for his part states his institution has spent about one million birr to purchase machinery used in the elimination process.

There are various techniques to avoid the weed. It could either be through wiping off, or using chemicals. "However as the rapid spread and type of the weed is alarming, using machinery is best immediate solution."

But it needs extra study to find out long term solution and coordinate the efforts of stakeholders to destroy the weed, he stresses.