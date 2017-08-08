Ethiopia: Job Creation Requires Sticking to Plans

Ethiopia is displaying opposite trajectories when it comes to the youth. While emerging entrepreneurs try to tap the untapped potential of the country, sadly and in the contrary, significant number of the youth also leaves the country to make perilous journey to overseas.

In fact the country has achieved a ten per cent of rapid and sustainable economic growth due to the efforts made to realize development and eradicate poverty over the past thirteen years. As a result, the per capital income which was 377 USD in 2002E.C has grown to 794 USD by 2017. In order to accelerate the fast economic growth multifaceted infrastructural development activities are strongly intensified.

However, different socioeconomic issues, which the government is striving to address with the participation of the public and different local and international development partners, are still challenging this promising development as well as the economic growth.

Several thousands of Ethiopians flee the nation to other parts of the world because of different pushing and pulling factors mainly for economic reasons. At the top of such major issues as a pushing factor is unemployment. Despite the fact that the nation has been able to create millions of jobs and benefited its citizens from the rapid development or economic growth, wrong perceptions of the political economy of the nation and the misguided hopes of the overseas employment opportunities, could be the reasons that are leading thousands of the youth to make some terrible choices in their lives and end up to be victims of illegal migration.

This means the country is still left with hard task that need a tireless day and night efforts in order to address the issue. And that is why creating jobs and decreasing unemployment, ensuring food security, eradicating poverty and benefiting its urban and rural citizens from the overall economic growth have been Ethiopia's agenda of its Growth and Transformation Plans (GTPs).

Since the whole idea is raising the knowledge of entrepreneurship, improving the saving traditions of the people living under poverty lines as well as the youth and women, it requires a very integrated effort of every active structures of the government from Federal to State levels.

The task includes both the rural and urban community so; several sectors are expected to take part in realizing it. The nation has been intensifying effort by preparing and implementing Urban-Rural job creation and food security plans and strategies in GTPI and the ongoing GTPII. In this case all developmental projects play crucial role.

According to the Deputy General Director of Job Creation and Enterprises Development Department at the Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Development Agency Bekele Mengistu, the first micro and small scale enterprises development strategy was ratified in 1990 E.C and the second in 2003. The major objective of the first strategy was to address unemployment issues in urban areas while the second aimed at laying strong corner stone for the nation's industrial transformation. On the process, the rate of unemployment and established enterprises in urban areas was unbalanced, Bekele told The Ethiopian Herald.

Thus it was found necessary to stretch the plan and increase the numbers of jobs as well as enterprises during the GTPII which its implementation started in 2015. It has been planned to create 8.4 million jobs for the urban community through regular jobs and the nation's mega projects also providing twenty one billion Birr with 50.2 Birr worth market links during the scheduled time frame which is from 2015- 2025. According to the plan also has it 624,651 enterprises will be organized in small manufacturing, construction, urban agriculture, services and trade sectors.

"Even though the plan was to create average of 1.6 million jobs per year, the Nation has been able to create 2.6 million only in 2015. Though it is supposed to be for 1.6 million jobs, we have stretched the plan to create 2.1 million jobs in the past fiscal year."

Despite the fact that the implementation was not successful like the previous year, the nation was able to benefit 1,739,016 citizens from regular jobs and jobs created in its mega projects. From the total number of beneficiaries 189,648 were graduates of universities and technical and vocational education and training centres. In terms of regular job opportunities, the plan was achieved by ninety one per cent. "This may sound like it is a big number or achievement. But when we assess the urban unemployment balance, the Central Statistics information shows that 16.5 per cent of the population is unemployed. So, we have to improve our efficiency on the next remaining years of GTPII."

Bekele noted that the 125,000 graduates are expected to join the skilled urban labour market next year. And there are ample opportunities open for the graduates either in the governmental or private sectors through employments or entrepreneurship.

He said there are near 1,600 one stop service centre in woreda towns in order to address the long process and enhance a fast access to loans, workshops and shades, trade license registration, training and market links.

What about rural job opportunities?

Ethiopia has a vast rural population, which also deserves a significant attention in terms of creating jobs with different maneuvers and strategies.

According to Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resource (MANR), even though the number of unemployed citizens in rural areas seems to be small, those who are supposed to be engaged in different jobs spend less than the expected eight hours time on their jobs. This raises the rate of job seekers more than the estimated statistics. The number of employees who are working with payments or salary is very small and most of the youth are engaged with family owned small farms. Thus, if the people who work less than eight hours a day in a week are considered as job seekers, the average amount of job seekers would be 4.2 million per year which is six times greater than the expected number of unemployed rural citizens.

In this case the Rural Job Creation Strategy ratified on May 2017 seems to come up with major solutions. It is one indicator that the nation has taken an important step forward in expanding job opportunities and enhancing its effort on poverty reduction.

The strategy aims to benefit unemployed and under employed citizens who are above the age of fifteen weather educated or uneducated or school dropouts including those who have graduated from TVETs and universities but still without a sustainable sources of income. The strategy also gives special attention for people living with disabilities (who need special supports) as well as farmers and pastoralists who are resettled as their lands are utilized for developmental projects like industrial development or urbanization.

It is obvious that the necessary input is available in the agricultural sector. Therefore, it could be considered that achieving the agricultural development is fulfilling the input for the industrial transformation. In this case the majority of the nation's population is rural dweller and succeeding in agricultural development is guaranteeing the rural population a sustainable job opportunity.

The enabling choices indicated in the rural strategy including agriculture are based on natural resources and related with land. Agricultural enterprises supported by irrigation that have high price and market based sectors like agro-processing, cereal, spice products, animal husbandry, poultry, fishery are few of the priority areas.

In line with sustaining the all inclusive economic growth, both urban and rural job creation strategies are expected to maintain ownership and collaboration between the public, governmental structures and other stakeholders. They also ensure transparency, fair participation and benefits, prioritize women and the youth, and provide environmental friendly or green and decent job opportunities.

But this requires greater commitment within all participants in the overall process. For instance providing and managing budget, shades and workshops have been raised as major inconveniences over the past fiscal year in the forth ordinary session of the Federal Urban Job Creation and Food Security Development Agency Council.

According to Eristu Areda Youth and Sport Minster there are information gaps between the states in identifying the job seekers and even appropriately allocating the recent revolving fund that was provided by the Federal Government to create jobs for the youth. Even thought there are States using the revolving fund appropriately, some states seem to experience a failure, according to him. "Some of the sub cities in Addis Ababa didn't even appropriately utilize ten per cent of the revolving fund allocated by the Federal Government", says Eristu.

Well, if such gaps continue while the Federal Government has provided the budget (particularly the revolving fund to create jobs), not only for the states which experienced the dreary results of the recent unrest but also those who are still dealing with growing good governance and other related issues, will be our next history of failure of the developmental progress. So, all States should analyze their pace towards creating reliable job opportunities and fair resource distribution or management and must cope up with the latest strategies of the government.