Ethiopia: Innovation Calls for Helping Hand to Thrive

opinion

Ethiopia needs new package of incentives and support schemes that go beyond giving recognition and awards to encourage innovators, practically reinforce their great ideas thrive and help nation cope up with the insanely competitive world of science and technology, particularly information technology.

Young innovators, entrepreneurs and businessmen who are eager to apply their original ideas will not be able to pursue their dreams of coming up with technological breakthroughs without a helping hand from the government and other stakeholders.

The introduction of substantial reinforcement mechanisms would significantly energize young innovators in their quest for new technologies that solve nation's multifaceted problems.

Samuel Merga, 20, a young innovator who tops elite international science and technology competitions tells The Ethiopian Herald that his success comes about with very little support from his parents.

"I have got the pleasure of going to India twice for science and technology competitions organized by Space Development Nexus (SDNx) in collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in August 2016 and March 2017," says Samuel. The contest was on reconstructing a replica of Mars Rover, an automated motor vehicle which is currently in a mission at Planet Mars.

Despite the lack of support at home, Samuel was delighted by the opportunity he got as he not only won the fair but also acquired a great deal of scientific knowledge. In countries like India, talented children are identified at early age and receive maximum support so that they can thrive in their innovative ideas, Samuel stresses.

"That is why India is crowded with inventive minds. Unfortunately, the supports provided in our country do not go beyond mere rhetoric and prompt practical and game changing outcomes," Samuel adds.

According to a study conducted by the Ethiopian Science and Technology Information Center, 96 percent of technologies developed by innovators in the country were neither commercialized nor in anyway used to generate income, signifying weakness in uplifting innovations to a decipherable success.

Mohammed Idris is Science and Technology Support, Incentive and Market Linkage Director at the Ministry of Science and Technology. He tells The Ethiopian Herald that the ministry has launched an incentive and support system in seven categories of scientific and technological inventions to primary and high schools, technical and vocational as well as higher learning institutions.

Accordingly, he adds "we have annual science and technology innovation week where competition is organized for innovators. The winners would receive financial awards, medals, and a certificate of recognition."

In addition, of late the ministry has started to give financial support to innovators who successfully materialize their creative idea and have planned to go in to the market. This is encouraging but still not enough.

Examining how Kenya became the "cradle of Africa's technological innovation", Newsweek once wrote that India's experience and policy framework served as a benchmark and source of inspiration for growth in the face of real challenges in the East African nation. In addition, opportunities using mainstream internet access with efforts like subsidizing broadband for all universities and creating start-up hubs where entrepreneurs get access to high-speed internet were fertile grounds for innovators.

Speaking at a conference in Addis Ababa recently, Dr. Eleni Gabre-Madhin, founder and CEO of blueMoon Ethiopia which aims to find the "sweet spot" between youth entrepreneurship, innovative ideas, and agribusiness in Ethiopia, explained that the biggest challenge for Ethiopian technological start up is the lack of "incubation centers" unlike some other African countries.

It is highly recommended that the nation should have an economic institution that works towards providing incentives to get advanced education, to save and invest, to innovate and adopt new technologies, and so on.

Dr. Eleni, reminding that, two-thirds of Ethiopians are under the age of 25, and one fifth of the population are aged between 15 to 24, said the future of Ethiopia is in the hands of the youth. Since this youth can transform Ethiopia with their vibrant ideas, ambitions, frustrations and dreams, a platform to discover, nurture, and fund their exceptional ideas is needed which currently is missing.

That is why Dr. Eleni came up with blueMoon Ethiopia, an initiative to identify and fund exceptional ideas among the youth that are innovative, scalable, and have huge transformational potential, she explained.

The initiative aims at providing skills training, working space, professional and managerial coaching, connections to investors and agencies, and seed funding to bring forth the ideas engraved in Ethiopia's youth.

Congruently for Samuel, support should go beyond hosting competitions and rewarding participants in science and technological innovations by practically creating favorable grounds for talented children to thrive in digital information technology creativity. "This is what they do in India. Kenya is also doing well. They are enabling their talented youth to come up with new ideas every time", states Samuel. "After all it is the responsibility of the government to avail such opportunities."

The government and other concerned stakeholders also need to focus on real and practical initiatives to turn great ideas, discoveries and inventions into tangible, problem solving, and money making products and services. This could be done through the establishment of an institutionalized system that links innovators to businesses.

Samuel is dreaming big, striving towards launching the first space satellite rooted in Ethiopia, almost single-handedly. There are thousands of youth in Ethiopia like Samuel, with their own version of new ideas and insights and struggling to be visible, in search of reinforcements to break in to the business world.