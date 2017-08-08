Ethiopian Wolf - A Brave Hunter Giving Up to Human Threat

opinion

Ethiopian wolf, an endemic carnivore species to Ethiopia continues to live mainly under the shadows of man made threats which experts warn its potential effect on Ethiopia's tourism as a significant portion of tourist arrival to the Bale Mountain depends on the very existence of this marvelous fauna.

At the forefront of Ethiopian endemic wild animal list is the spectacular Ethiopian wolf. Tourists for all over the world could not be more interested to have a glimpse on the handsome appearance and beauty of this wolf.

Almost 50 percent of the tourist who arrive at Bale National Park plan to see this endemic animal, says Edris Ibu, Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Programe Manager.

The wolves, a naturally brave hunters with long muzzles and slim legs have tight social bonds that help them protect their precious family territories from competitors. But they are now giving up to human threats.

Today, there are fewer than 700, perhaps 500 wolves in the mountains of Bale, Arsi, Simien and Wollo, over half of whom live within the Bale Mountains National Park.

This rarely seen but most fascinating creature has been on the endangered list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature being as Africa's rarest, and most threatened carnivore species, notes Woldemedhin Zebene Frankfurt Zoological Society.

Habitat destruction and expansion of farm land with growing population is what pose the worst threat to the endemic animal. Due to the pressure from humans, and domestic dogs, the wolves are now confined to tiny areas constantly being pushed up their sanctuary, Weldemedhin adds.

The impact is so huge that the country's place on the world tourism could diminish and the number of tourists could fall dramatically. "We need less rhetoric and high action. Lasting solutions should be put in place. We need to conduct study to know the scale of the problem," wildlife conservation could not be materialized with out the active participation of the surrounding community who know the benefits of the wild specious well enough.

The surrounding community knows well enough that it has to conserve the creatures but do not have alternative options of source of livelihood, says Edris adding "unless their livelihoods can be brought into line with sustainable practices, the people would continue to affect the sanctuary of the animal for the purpose of cattle grazing and firewood.

"The greater population of the wolf is harbored around Bale Park while most of the surrounding community relies on the natural resource. It is all these scourge that make the endemic animal remain in the list of endangered animal, says Eric Bedin Team Leader at Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Programme adding that it is when the habitats and the parks are well protected that the specious would be protected and continue to exist.

Next to human threats, domesticated animals are also posing risks to this endangered species. The local dogs interact with wolves and transmit rabies, a common and deadly dog disease. This disease has the potential to wolf population with short period of time. In extreme cases, dogs may hybridize with the wolves, this is dangerous as it threaten the genetic integrity of the species, adds Eric.

Dr. Fanuel Kebede, Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority Wildlife Research and Monitoring Director for his part notes it is true that their number is on the decline. The actions taken to protect them is far from enough, but the authority together with the surrounding community is trying to address the risk factors.

It is believed that awareness of the community is the best tool and effective way to maintain stable number of the species.

"We need to see the best way to integrate the community and park conservation activities. It behooves every one to protect the animal. But what makes the problem severe is that most other parks have fallen under the influence of human interference."

To conserve is not an easy task and needs political will . The wolves are under threat and the future would be difficult for them as destruction of the habitat continues to occur. The scale and magnitude of the problem is large, there must be proportional solution. Otherwise, talking about tourism without protection of the specious is nothing less than a mere rhetoric, says Edris.