Ethiopia: Upcoming Universities to Raise Intake Ratio

The new 11 upcoming universities that are under construction would enroll a total of 16,500 students in the coming academic year.

In the first phase, over 90 percent of the construction of the universities has almost been completed. Each university would have an enrolling capacity of 7,500 students when become fully operational, Ministry of Education Eleven Universities Construction Project Office Finance and Human Resource Administration Deputy General Director Takele Gebrekidan tells to The Ethiopian Herald.

The reason behind the expansion of the universities is to promote access to education for remote areas, while simultaneously creating job. Currently, 20,000 jobs have been created up on the ongoing construction of the universities, he notes.

The growing numbers of universities have continue to play a core role in supplying trained manpower to the key other sectors. Nearly, 150,000 students have graduated from the 33 universities and this number would increase considerably following the opening the new universities, he states.

As to him the universities would help the nearby society with problem solving researches and community based services.

The new universities that are being constructed at a cost of 2.4 billion birr include Raya, Mekdela Amba, Debark, Enjibara, Werabe, Bonga, Jinka, Selale, Dembi Dolo, Oda Bultum and Kebri Dehar.

Lately, Borena University have been added to the list and its construction would embark on this year expected to be functional in 2011 EC.