Photo: allafrica.com

Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga and President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has poked fun at President Robert Mugabe telling his arch rival he was in fact the most suited of the two leaders to hold nationwide youth interface rallies than a 93 year-old leader who has destroyed the future of the same youths he purported to be concerned about.

At a rally to launch the formation of the seven party MDC Alliance on Saturday, Tsvangirai also promised an immediate scrapping of bond notes from circulation upon the installation of his government, in place of the South African rand.

But first he had to make fun of the Zimbabwean leader telling a predominantly MDC-T crowd that attended the rally at Zimbabwe Grounds on Saturday he told Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo his boss's interface meetings with youths were a mockery.

This, said the ex-prime minister, came off a chance meeting with Chombo, a top Mugabe aide, as they last week boarded the same plane to Bulawayo.

During a quick exchange of pleasantries, Tsvangirai said he then teased the Zanu PF secretary for administration with the blunt joke.

"The other day I boarded a plane with Mugabe's ministers who were going to Lupane and I was on the plane with them again back," Tsvangirai said.

"But earlier in the morning I asked Chombo where they were going and he said they were going to the youth interface meeting.

"I then told him to go and tell their leader (Mugabe) that I am in fact the one who should have interfaces with the youths and not him.

"You can't have an interface with the youths when you have destroyed their country. Where is the future of these children! It is apparent it's (meetings) a waste of time."

President Mugabe is currently being chaperoned to parts of the country for his provincial meetings with Zanu PF youths, something which has seen him virtually set his campaign for re-election in motion.

He has since covered five provinces and is yet to go to five more to complete a tough itinerary for a 93 year-old often caught on video struggling to climb the stage.

Meanwhile, as parties all converged to give a symbolic support for him as grand coalition presidential candidate, Tsvangirai lost no time in promising locals his government shall, upon installation as the next leaders, immediately get rid of the unpopular bond notes from circulation.

"If you vote us into power bond notes will stop. We have done it before and nothing will stop us now," Tsvangirai said while referring to the inclusive government era in which his party's participation saw the adoption of the US dollar as the country's defacto currency and the stabilisation of prices.

He then said he will see through the re-introduction of the long discarded Zimbabwe dollar.

Since the MDC's shock defeat to Zanu PF in 2013, President Mugabe's government has struggled to keep a stable economy worsened by recurrent cash shortages with the introduction of bond notes causing further havoc in the economy.

The current administration has also resisted calls for the introduction of the rand as the anchor currency, arguing Zimbabweans would still take the region's most popular currency away from the formal banking system as happened with the US dollar.