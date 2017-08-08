Tanzania: Award Winning Movie Set for Premiere in Dar

A local movie company, Kijiweni Productions will be premiering its award winning feature film, T-Junction at Mlimani City, Century Cinemax on Thursday, courtesy of sponsorship from Selcom, Rosa Luxembourg Foundation and Irish Aid.

Kijiweni Productions Director Amil Shivji has said the film's success has been due to generous contributions and support from long time partners at Rosa Luxembourg Foundation, friends at Irish Aid and further support from Selcom.

"We are happy to receive good backing from various sponsors. Many private companies shy away in supporting local artistes. They think they would not accrue benefits.

"But, in the long run, they are wrong. Our daily lives depend on art. Art reflects on our way of life. An advertisement and a banner are all works of art, and these companies have budgets for publicity.

"Despite the hefty budgets, most companies lack creativity. Selcom has come in very strong to change the status. They see they have an obligation to help build an artist's future and the entire movie industry, "says Shivji.

Selcom Director Benjamin Mpamo, says their support to Kijiweni Productions was not the first they have done, and it won't be the last in their support of meaningful and sustainable ventures in the country.

"Only last week we were part of sponsors of a three year campaign to raise public awareness on the fight against fire disasters. We will be working alongside the Fire and Rescue Force, Alaf company and a local organisation United Against Crime (UAC).

"Last year we were the first local company to sponsor the Road Safety Week Campaign. We have done all of these as part of our obligation to bring back to the community the little we make in the business we run.