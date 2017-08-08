Gambia: Albania Move an Opportunity - Say Gambia Striker Ali Sowe

Striker Ali Sowe sees his transfer to Albania an opportunity to rake up experience.

Ali Sowe chose to pursue his football career in Southeastern Europe with Super Liga club Skënderbeu Korçë on Monday on a loan deal from Serie A club Chievo Verona.

The 23-year-old passed a mandatory medical, becoming the first Gambian player to trade his services there when the season gets started.

But the former Gamtel FC and Serrekunda united man doesn't view his move with an ordinary lens, telling Foroyaa Sport shortly after completion of the transfer: 'Am happy with the signing. I believe it's an opportunity for me to have more experience and learn more in another part of Europe'

Already the club has set the ground running with their involvement in the Europa League third round qualifiers. The club were facing Czech Republic's Mlada Boleslav as we went to press yesterday.

The new development is expected to aid the Gambian's progress after spending the past three years in Italy's lower division.