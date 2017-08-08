4 August 2017

Gambia: Kafuta to Face Ajax in Kombo East District Semis

By Abdoulie Fatty

Kafuta Football Club set up a thrilling semi-final clash with Giboro-based Ajax after beating Pirang on post-match kicks.

Regular time ended goalless and the two weren't separated until on post-match penalties, ending 5-4 in Kafuta's favour.

Start of the duel saw Pa Ousman Bojang getting booked by the referee with only three minutes ticking.

Ebrima Gitteh came close to racing Kafuta ahead but spurned his effort, rattling it against the crossbar a minute from break. This was followed with Ebrima Joof wasting a chance in the 54th minute for Pirang at re-start of the game

Sambujang Kanyi was also guilty of thwarting a chance for Pirang three minutes following Joof's howler.

Kafuta instilled in few fresh legs in Momodou Lamin Baldeh and Matarr Jadama but the pair raked up cautions from the arbiter for infringements.

Pirang's gaffer Ousman Manneh concedes defeat and rued his side's wastefulness in front of goal.

'We had more chances than them but our strikers couldn't capitalized on them. We also effected changes but that too didn't bear fruit. We went into penalties which obviously is luck and we accept the loss,' he said in his post game comments while urging the team's backers to continue with their support.

Winning side's Lamin Cham, deputizing his club coach, said he's unsurprised by the lads' display and commended their bravery giving Pirang have lot more matured and experienced players than them.

'We've been unable to reach this stage in previous attempts so we will just fine-tune preparations ahead of our game against Ajax,' he said.

Faraba Bantang will slug it out with Sotokoi in the other semi-final clash.

