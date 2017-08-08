Gambia: Poetic X Released New Song Called 'One Gambia'

At least we could glean a common sense and clear interpretation of laws relating to migration at both domestic and… Read more »

New Release: Poetic X, a hip hop group in the Gambia, has released a new song entitled: "One Gambia." The song features the late Aminatah Baldeh (R.I.P). The song was recorded by Maaw G of MBT studios and mixed and mastered by Malang Fatty of GSC records. Bilal Bin Kebba, a member of Poeticx told Art & Music Column that the song talks about how Gambians should foster good relationship amongst themselves and how they should cherish the new freedom and avoid anything that will jeopardise these hard won liberty. This song is part of their upcoming eight (8) tracks Extended Play (EP) that they will be launched in December 2017. The song will be accessible online in all available social media and local radio stations as well as music centers across the country and internationally. He said social democracy has always been considered to be an effective means of achieving sound social and genuine democratic development that any nation and its people can enjoy. This concept is more eminent in recent times. "Although politicians and governments frequently espouse the phrase in their campaigns and in various fora, musicians have now joined the fray to preach "Social democracy" in disseminating the message and advocating for good political values, good leadership and governance, genuine democracy as well as tolerance and peaceful co-existence," the veteran hip hop singer said.

