Gambia: Sanneh Makes Cut in July Best Player Rating

Bubacarr Sanneh doesn't seem to have the phrase slow-down in his armoury as rave reviews get thrown on him all the time.

The 22-year-old continued from where he left off last campaign by putting in impressive shows game after game.

The season first started out for him with a man-of-the match display, scoring against AGF in a 2-1 win. His premier league club AC Horsens in Denmark have had mixed results but that doesn't seem to deter the centre-back pulling off the wow factor.

In credit to his numerous displays so far, Bubacarr made the cut in the selection of best defenders in the league for July -an 11-man roster picked by a select panel.

Sanneh has been pivotal for the club since joining them in 2014, sweeping best player of the season accolades along the way.

Sanneh was one of those that helped the club stay up the division after a near brush with relegation from the top tier last campaign.

The ex-Real de Banjul man remains transfer priority to a blizzard of clubs from Turkey and in Denmark