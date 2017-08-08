4 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sanneh Makes Cut in July Best Player Rating

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Bubacarr Sanneh doesn't seem to have the phrase slow-down in his armoury as rave reviews get thrown on him all the time.

The 22-year-old continued from where he left off last campaign by putting in impressive shows game after game.

The season first started out for him with a man-of-the match display, scoring against AGF in a 2-1 win. His premier league club AC Horsens in Denmark have had mixed results but that doesn't seem to deter the centre-back pulling off the wow factor.

In credit to his numerous displays so far, Bubacarr made the cut in the selection of best defenders in the league for July -an 11-man roster picked by a select panel.

Sanneh has been pivotal for the club since joining them in 2014, sweeping best player of the season accolades along the way.

Sanneh was one of those that helped the club stay up the division after a near brush with relegation from the top tier last campaign.

The ex-Real de Banjul man remains transfer priority to a blizzard of clubs from Turkey and in Denmark

Gambia

We Agreed With Interior Minister

At least we could glean a common sense and clear interpretation of laws relating to migration at both domestic and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.