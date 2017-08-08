A 37-year-old police officer will live to regret the days he sexually abused a girl aged 15 and impregnated her after he was slapped with 3 year imprisonment.

Aaron Gudo from Budiriro will, however, serve two and a half years behind the bars after Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande suspended six months of his term on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in five years' time.

It emerged during the trial that the two were lovers and started sleeping together when the girl was only 13 years.

In this regard, the magistrate treated all the counts he was facing as one of sleeping with a minor when she sentenced him.

"Instead of protecting you prevailed over a naive juvenile, you turned into a hunter to fulfil your sexual desires as such your moral blameworthiness is high. You went on to urge her to abort meaning that you were only interested in satisfying your sexual pleasure," she said.

The girl, who was a form one student, has since dropped out of school and is now eight months pregnant.

Court heard that the convict's wife resides in the rural areas and he took this as an opportunity to abuse the girl on his own bed on several occasions since 2015.

The matter came to light after she became pregnant and confided in her neighbour who told the girl's father.

Court heard her father refused to report the case and the girl's aunt, who resides in the rural areas, filed a police report.

Prosecutor, Ephraim Zinyandu, proved that sometimes Gudo would call the juvenile on her father's mobile and sexually abuse her in his bedroom as well as at Budiriro recreational park.