8 August 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Polio Vaccine - Kano State Govt Immunises 3 Million Children

By Salihi Abubakar Bello

Kano — Kano State government has concluded the July round of poliomyelitis vaccination of over three million children below five years.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP , the executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Nasir Mahmoud stated that the July exercise was hitch-free, declaring that the exercise covered the entire 44 local government areas of the state.

According to him ,the state government is on the verge of total eradication of the polio disease at all levels.

Checks reveal that the exercise suffered setback due to cultural misconception and religious misinterpretation.

Other obvious hitches as observed were deviations from the laid down regulations by some of the vaccinators, lack of supervision and poor record keeping, instances that are said to be of significance repeatedly by the technical staff in the fight against poliomyelitis disease.

Dr .Mahmud explained that the only way to succeed in the fight against poliomyelitis is to ensure 100 percent administration of the oral vaccine on all eligible children.

The next round of the polio immunisation will hold in October this year.

