Ghana: Bolgatanga Chieftaincy Dispute - Musec Limits Human and Vehicular Movements in Atulbabiisi

Jalulah — IN A desperate move to control frequent disturbances in connection with the Chieftaincy issues in the Bolgatanga traditional area, the Bolgatanga Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has decided to limit movements of persons, motorbikes and vehicles on major streets in the Atulbabiisi community after 10:00pm daily.

The council has also resolved to bond the two feuding gates not to engage in further clashes.

It would be recalled that last weekend, a clash ensued between the Abilba and Akakre gates, resulting in the death of one person, while two others sustained machete wounds. The house of the deceased was also set ablaze.

Mr. Joseph Amiyure, the Municipal Chief Executive and chairman of MUSEC, briefed journalists on Wednesday, after the council held a meeting with leaders of the disputing gates, to try and resolve the matter.

Mr. Amiyure dismissed allegations leveled against him by persons he believed were his political opponents, and claimed he was in court last week when a court in Bolgatanga gave a ruling on the matter.

Rather, the MCE said he was at the regional Coordinating Council for a meeting at the same time the court was in session. He, therefore, challenged his detractors to check the records at the RCC, if they doubted him.

He, therefore, advised his opponents to desist from trying to drag him into the chieftaincy issue when he has no role in it.